Arctic air moves into Idaho, sticks around through Monday

A biting winter chill will arrive this weekend and stick around through the MLK holiday. It will be one of the coldest MLK weekends in recent memory not just in Idaho, but for much of the United States as well. Here is the latest on the arctic blast.

The focus over the next few days in the Gem State will be what the National Weather Service is calling a back-door cold front. Basically, Idaho is located on the tail end of a low-pressure system, which in turn causes a fall in temperatures. This weather pattern should also extend the dry spell that has held strong over Idaho this the past week. No new precipitation is expected until the end of January.

This week's coldest is set for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a look at regional highs and lows:



Boise: High: 30° | Low: 15°

McCall: High: 20° | Low: 2°

Twin Falls: High: 24° | Low: 9°

Stanley: High 19° | Low: -10°

Mountain Home: High 28° | Low: 10°

A gradual warm-up is expected after the holiday but still, temps will remain mostly on the colder side with many regions only getting a few degrees warmer. That said, the skies will stay clear, allowing the sun to warm things up throughout the day.

Stay warm and bundled up as a cold weekend and holiday is ahead.