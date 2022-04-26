Watch
April showers bring May flowers

Posted at 9:54 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 11:54:20-04

NAMPA, Idaho — "April showers bring May flowers."

While we've seen quite a few wet weather systems this Spring we're also observing strong winds and thunderstorm activity associated with it. Today is no exception. Widespread rain showers take over Idaho through most of the day with convective activity likely this afternoon. As the weather dries up this afternoon (2-4 p.m) expect wind gusts to average 20-30mph across some valley locations.

By tomorrow conditions will level out and we can expect a mild and partly sunny Wednesday.

