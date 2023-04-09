Watch Now
Approaching 70 on Easter Sunday; Warmest temperatures since October on Monday

Unsettled and cooler weather returns behind a cold front on Tuesday
Posted at 7:05 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 21:05:24-04

A high pressure ridge will dominate the weather pattern over the western United States through Monday. Southwest flow brings unseasonably mild air to Idaho on Easter Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will run 10-20 degrees above average both days. Highs will approach 70 degrees on Easter and 80 degrees on Monday in the Treasure Valley. Highs in the 50s and 60s for higher elevations.

While major river flooding is not imminent, some minor flooding is possible in poor drainage areas that see snowmelt the next several days. Temperatures cool back down towards the middle of the week after a cold front moves through on Tuesday. There will be some mountain snow and valley rain but a major storm system is not anticipated. The cooler weather is going to be beneficial in preventing a rapid runoff. However, the threat of flooding and landslides will still need to be monitored.

