Anyone with outdoor plans this weekend will want to see my detailed forecast

A major blast of moisture will bring widespread valley rain and mountain snow with winter storm watches for some parts of central Idaho. What you need to know right here!

A strong jet stream will break our dry & warm weather pattern that has been with us since the beginning of the summer.

In the Treasure Valley clouds and the wind will be on the increase Friday with rain developing late in the evening rush hour. Temperatures will be near 70 before the rain begins. A soaking rain will fall in the valley Friday night with a half-inch of rain likely. This steady rain should come to an end around 7:30 am Saturday in Boise followed by cloudy and chilly conditions with an increasing breeze then some off & on showers later in the day. The high temp in Boise will only be in the low 50s Saturday. If you have an outdoor sporting event on Saturday morning at 8 am or later, expect it to be cloudy, blustery & colder but no rain is likely until midday to early afternoon.

Sunday will be blustery and cold with temperatures slowly climbing out of the 40s to near 50 late in the day. The sun will shine, mixed with clouds but no precipitation is likely during the day.

The central mountain will have rain in McCall by 3 pm Friday with a soaking rain Friday night. The rain will mix with and possibly change to snow at times by Saturday morning in Long Valley at 5000 feet. Above 6500 feet up to 8 inches of snow is likely by Saturday afternoon. Hunters should be ready for the dramatic change in the weather pattern.

Stay connected to my updated forecast for the weekend right here!