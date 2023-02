Wind speeds are on track to increase this afternoon along the I-84 corridor. The Treasure Valley will see gusts above 20 mph with wind speeds in the teens.

The Magic Valley and the central mountains will see more of a light wind today from 3-10 mph. But this afternoon, the Twin Falls area could see wind ramped up into the teens.

The wind will continue through Thursday evening and Friday morning becoming even more significant with wind gusts up to 35 mph in the Treasure Valley.