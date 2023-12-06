Another warm December day, with rain and snow moving in tonight

Strong southerly flow aloft led to a record-breaking warm Tuesday in the Treasure Valley as highs climbed to 61° in Boise. This breaks a 105 year old record of 59° set back in 1918. Wednesday will be a touch cooler, but still 10-15° above seasonal average with highs in the mid 50s.

Our next system arrives this evening bringing cooler temperatures and rain/snow showers overnight. Ahead of the storm's arrival, a strong breeze develops for eastern Oregon and southwest Idaho. Wind gusts up to 45mph possible in eastern Oregon and 30mph in the valley.

While the valley will just see scattered light showers overnight due to a downslope wind, a steady rain overspreads the west central mountains. Snow levels will start around 6500 feet dropping to 4000 feet by Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Thursday morning for the Sawtooth region, Frank Church Wilderness, and Big Lost Highlands. 1-3" of snowfall is expected up to 6000 feet, with 6"+ over 6000 feet.

Another disturbance will bring rain and snow showers to the valley Thursday night into Friday as much cooler air settles in. There could be a dusting to an inch of accumulation down to the valley floors.

The wind ramps up again ahead of the arrival of another storm on Friday. Pacific moisture arrives overnight Friday into Saturday mostly in the form of snow, however snow levels will rise Saturday night into Sunday.