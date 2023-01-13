Another warm day ahead, precipitation tonight

The surge of high pressure dominating the region and jacking our temperatures into the low 50s today will peak today.

In other words, we'll start cooling down tomorrow and by the end of next week we should be back in the low 40s and upper 30s - much closer to normal temps this time of year.

As we progress ahead and cool down, lots more precipitation will stream into the region. That starts tonight.

Expect to grab your rain jacket if you're heading out for a night on the town tonight in the Treasure Valley - we're looking at about a 25%-50% chance of rain in the area.

Scattered showers will circulate the SW Idaho and Eastern Oregon region through tonight and into tomorrow. Expect off and on rain showers through Sunday - we'll get about a 1/4 inch of rainfall over the weekend in Boise.

In terms of snow, definitely expect a fresh layer of snow in our central mountains tomorrow morning. It won't be super significant, but by the time we hit Sunday night we'll have gained at least a few inches at most of the resorts in the central Idaho mountains.