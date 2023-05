The ridge of high pressure that's been warming us up is being disrupted by a coastal low pressure system. That system brought overnight storms Sunday and will cool us down at the end of this week.

Monday we're looking at a tie-breaker for the May 1st record high in Boise at 88 degrees.

Sunday was a record breaker for Boise with 88 degrees...the last record was set in 1998 at 84 degrees.