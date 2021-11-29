Another unseasonably mild week ahead

A dominant area of dry high pressure continues anchored just to our south bringing well above-normal temperatures to our region again this week.

A valley inversion has been strengthening and will stick with us for much of this week keeping some morning low clouds and fog in the valley, especially west of Nampa for the next several days.

This weekend will likely still be quite mild with temperatures around 50 degrees. By Sunday night clouds will be on the increase with mountain snow returning on Monday and possibly into Tuesday.

A colder and wetter weather pattern will eventually set in which will be a boost to the natural snowfall in our area ski resorts. In the Treasure Valley, we can expect colder weather and possibly accumulating snow around December 10th and 11th.