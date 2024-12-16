Another storm system expected to bring more snow, find out how much and when right here

Good Morning Idaho!

Pack the umbrella and give yourself extra time to get to your morning commute, roads will be slick. Light snow/rain will accompany the morning commute, spreading into the Treasure Valley by 6 am. While accumulation will be limited given that snow levels will rise around 4,500 feet into the afternoon. This won't necessarily be the case everywhere.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of northern Idaho including the Central Mountains through Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations range from 2"-5" along mountain valleys, with 5"-9" over mountains. The biggest impacts will be slick and icy roads, drive with caution if you're traveling up north.

Snow levels will hover between 3,500-4,500 feet into Tuesday continuing snow showers along the mountains. Whereas the Treasure Valley will continue to get rain into Tuesday.

Good news is that skiing and snowboarders will have plenty of fresh powder by the end of the week!

As we prepare for the week ahead, it's possible that an inversion redevelops into Wednesday night. This means we'd be facing more below average temperatures, with dense fog likely.

As of now, we are expected to remain dry into the end of the week, with more rain in store Sunday.

Breakdown of Forecast:

Monday: Periods of rain/snow mix, with highs near 41°F

Monday Night: Rain will take over with lows around 36°F

Tuesday: Rain likely, with highs near 42°F and a 60% chance of precipitation.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy, with highs near 46°F.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with highs near 38°F.

Friday: Partly sunny, with highs near 40°F.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with highs near 42°F

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with highs near 45°F and a 40% chance of rain.

