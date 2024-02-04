Watch Now
More mountain snow
Another storm impacting primarily central Idaho, here is the latest
Posted at 4:10 PM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 18:14:38-05

Boise got .78" of rain from our epic rain storm on Saturday. That was just shy of the daily precipitation record of .87" for that date. After sunshine returned on Sunday our next storm is already almost on top of us. It is roaring up the west coast and will bring heavy snow to the mountains around Sun Valley with moderate to heavy snow in the ski areas of West-Central Idaho.

The Treasure Valley will likely see patchy light rain Sunday night but not much in the way of any rain on Monday due to drying wind that will be howling in the morning from the southeast. This wind is running from high elevation to low elevation which warms and drys the air as it experiences an increase in pressure. The bottom line means not much falling from the sky in the valley Monday while the mountains will get snow Sunday night into midday Monday. The temperatures in the valley Monday will be will above the normal high of 42° as readings climb into the mid to upper-50s! Not a record, but still unseasonably mild.

For the rest of the week there will be disturbances crossing the northwest but there is only a slight chance of showers with the best chance on Friday. Temperatures will hold in the 40s from Tuesday through Sunday.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast!

