Another storm brings snow and rain Thursday

Another pacific storm will bring snow to the valley before sunrise Thursday then rain showers in the afternoon. Central Idaho will see 1"-3" of snow in the valleys with 5"-9" in the mountains!

We will get a break on Friday with temperatures near 50 then snow turning to a soaking rain for the Treasure Valley on Saturday. The rain in the valley should end by mid-afternoon.

Sunday will be the drier of the two weekend days with temperatures climbing into the mid-50s.

Finally, temperatures in the valley will climb to above normal by a few degrees on Monday as we see the mid-60s.