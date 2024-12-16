Another storm to bring more mountain snow & slick roads, here is the latest

A complex winter storm is unfolding over the region, bringing a mix of snow, rain, and freezing temperatures to the area. Tonight, light precipitation will overspread southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho, with the axis of heavier precipitation expected to impact northern Harney and Malheur counties, as well as the west-central Idaho mountains.

This will translate to light to moderate snowfall over northern Harney and Malheur counties, ranging from 1 to 4 inches on valley floors.

On the Idaho side of the Snake Plain, precipitation will start as snow or a rain/snow mix, but temperatures will be at or slightly above freezing, limiting accumulation. The mountains will start as all snow, with some lower valleys in the Boise mountains mixing with or changing to rain on Monday as snow levels rise.

The McCall area will wake to snow on Monday morning with slick roads most of the day as 3"-6" of snow accumulates by Tuesday morning.

Rain and snow will continue through much of Tuesday as a trailing upper wave crosses the region. This brings additional snow to the mountains with Monday/Tuesday storm totals in the ski areas around 15"!

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, an upper-level ridge will build in on Wednesday morning, bringing dry conditions to the region through Saturday. However, an inversion will likely develop over the Snake River Valley, with low clouds and potential fog, in addition to below-normal temperatures.

By late Saturday, a weak disturbance will move in helping to weaken the mid-week inversion.

Here's a brief look at my forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with snow & rain developing before sunrise, with a low around 34°F.

Monday: Rain and snow likely, with highs near 41°F and an 80% chance of precipitation.

Monday Night: Rain likely, with lows around 36°F and a 70% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Rain likely, with highs near 42°F and a 60% chance of precipitation.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with highs near 46°F.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with highs near 39°F.

Friday: Partly sunny, with highs near 40°F.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with highs near 42°F and a 30% chance of rain.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with highs near 45°F and a 40% chance of rain.

Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates on this incoming winter storm.