Another Soggy Morning on Thursday

Rain will greet you in the valley on Thursday morning with snow flying in the high country.

Boise could see another one to two tenths of an inch of rain with the ski areas looking at a light accumulation of 2"-4" with Brundage Mountain and Tamarack Resorts getting the most while Sun Valley may see only an inch or so on Baldy.

The valley rain Thursday will be a cold rain with temperatures in the low 40s at best then it will warm only slightly to near 50 later in the day but the afternoon will feel much more comfortable with light wind and a few glimpses of sunshine.

Friday will be milder with temperatures in the mid-50s and if you are headed to the Boise State Football game I am expecting lots of clouds and only just a slight chance of a shower.

Over the weekend temperatures will top 60 degrees with a mix of sun & clouds... a good weekend to get outside and enjoy the comfortable conditions.

