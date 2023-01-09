Another round of valley rain and mountain snow for Idaho

The Treasure Valley has seen rain on Monday while snow is falling in the Boise and West Central Mountains. This precipitation comes to an end Monday evening leaving behind low clouds and fog in the valley for Tuesday morning.

Another round of valley rain and mountain snow will arrive later Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Another 1"-4" of snow is likely in the mountains.

Drier air will be more dominant for Thursday through Saturday morning then another push of moisture will bring more valley rain and mountain snow Saturday night through Sunday.

Friday has the potential to top 50 degrees in the valley as mild air surges north from California.

