Another round of snow could cause more travel issues. Here is the latest.

After 2"-3" of snow across much of the Treasure Valley Monday morning, more snow is headed our way with another 1"-2" of snow for the Tuesday morning commute. Snow is likely to continue through the day and into Tuesday evening. It will mix with and change to rain during midday and early afternoon then change back to snow for Tuesday evening when another 1"-2" is possible.

Dropping temperatures Tuesday night will cause very icy roads to form into the Wednesday morning commute.

The Boise Mountains will see 6"-12" of snow with this storm. Bogus could see 12" while Idaho City could see upcto 7". The West central mountains including McCall will only see closer to 3"-4". Tamarack and Brundage could see 4"-6" by Wednesday morning.

Drier air will move in for the rest of the week cold temperatures continuing through Friday. By Saturday I expect upper 40s then around 50 over the weekend.

Another storm should arrive Sunday night into Monday.

