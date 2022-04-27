Another round of showers & storms

Showers & isolated storms will move through the area on Thursday. The high temperatures will hold in the upper 50s and the wind will increase later in the day and in the evening.

We will have a break in the rain on Friday with lots of sunshine and a breezy afternoon with a high still well below average at 60 degrees.

On Saturday another storm will be approaching. The morning will be dry with increasing clouds followed by a chance of afternoon showers and a high near 62. There is a good chance of rain Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

On Sunday the skies should clear and temperatures should warm to the 60s for a nice afternoon.

Yet another storm will bring rain to the entire area on Monday!

