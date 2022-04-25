Another round of showers

Watch
A cold front will bring morning rain and isolated storms in the mountains Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s in the valley all morning then the clouds will break and temperatures will rise to near 60 late in the day.

Wednesday looks nice with plenty of sunshine and a high in the low 60s with a light breeze.

There is a slight chance of showers on Thursday then clearing likely on Friday but the wind will increase Friday making for a cool day.

Saturday looks like a nice day with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers are possible late in the day Sunday with temperatures in the 60s.

