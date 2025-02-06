Another round of heavy snow here's the latest details

It's Friday eve everyone!

Idaho News 6

I hope you guys have been enjoying the drier conditions and the sunshine. If you didn't get a moment to get outside yesterday, don't worry we've got another mild day ahead of us with mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon and a high near 40°

Idaho News 6

The calm before the storm, literally! A winter weather advisory is in place across our mountains, extending into Oregon. This starts at 11 pm tonight and goes through 5 pm Friday. During this time, slick conditions are expected along mountain passes and roads. To my mountain goers, prepare for wintry driving conditions on your morning commute and on the way home tomorrow!

The Treasure Valley will get a mix of rain and snow overnight, with half an inch of snowfall possible. The lower Treasure Valley may see a little closer to over an inch of snow. Overnight accumulations will still be present on the morning commute, this coupled with lighter snow and rain showers through the morning makes for messy roads. It's best to set the alarm clock a bit earlier, to prepare for a slick and slower commute Friday morning.

Be sure to check in with us through the afternoon and into Friday, some models still pull a slight chance for snowfall near 2" along the Boise Metro. Don't worry though the Idaho News 6 Weather team has you covered!

After Friday, we are cruising into the rest of our weekend with sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Be prepared for teens through the morning, and highs in the 30s through the week ahead.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/