Another round of heavy showers & storms for some Monday evening.

Posted at 12:56 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 14:56:58-04

Moist air remains over the region and another round of afternoon showers & storms in the mountains may eventually affect the valley with potentially heavy rain and hail.

A low-pressure area over Nevada will move into Utah causing our storms to move from east-northeast to west-southwest. Storms now in the mountains may push into the Treasure Valley tracking from the Boise foothills into the valley.

Once again we can expect localized heavy downpours and hail with the potential for localized flash flooding. Storms will diminish overnight.

A few more storms could develop Tuesday afternoon tracking from northwest to southeast during the afternoon. Right now it appears that most of these storms will be focused in the higher terrain.

A change to our weather pattern will arrive late Tuesday night as a cold front crosses the state with much drier air and a bit of a cooldown briefly into the 70s on Wednesday and maybe Thursday. For the first time in a while, no storms are likely anywhere.

