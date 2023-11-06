Another round of fog in the valley, then scattered showers and thunderstorms for Monday afternoon

The damp and foggy November weather continues for the Boise area and southwest Idaho today. Sunday turned out to be very comfortable with a high temperature of 65°, around 12° above "normal". There were scattered showers, and even some isolated thunderstorms, in the central mountains.

The last of a series of Pacific storms approaches the area today keeping clouds and showers in the forecast. A cold front sweeps through during the afternoon, with isolated thunderstorms mainly impacting areas north of the Treasure Valley. Some graupel is possible in any thunderstorms that develop.

Idaho News 6

Colder temperatures will bring snow showers down to 5000 feet by Tuesday affecting the McCall area but no accumulation is expected in Long Valley. A few showers linger into Tuesday, but drier conditions and cooler temperatures will persist for mid week. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s by Thursday morning.

Shower chances return Friday into Saturday. It should dry out for Veterans Day with temperatures in the low to mid 50s next weekend.