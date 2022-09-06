Boise breaks more heat records with another 100-degree day

Boise topped 100 degrees for the 26th time this season further breaking the record of 20 days set in 2003. One more 100-degree day is possible on Wednesday before much cooler weather arrives later in the week.

Hazy sun and smoke will be followed by increasing afternoon clouds Tuesday with a chance of strong thunderstorms developing by late afternoon or early evening in southwest Idaho. Expect gusty wind and possible hail with these storms.

Breezy and cooler conditions will overtake our region for Thursday with temperatures dropping into the mid-80s!

This weekend will be partly cloudy with possible storms Sunday into Monday and temperatures 86-90.

Expect the temperatures to remain in the 80s for much of next week and possibly into the upper 70s by the following weekend!