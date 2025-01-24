Another push of cold air, here's the latest details

TGIF Idaho!

As of this morning, a cold front is making it's way through the Gem State. This will leave behind cold and breezy conditions. Bundle up for your Friday, wind speeds will hover between 10mph-20mph into the afternoon, with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Breezy conditions mixed with cold air will make you feel like an ice cube if you forget the layers!

As far as snow showers go, we are looking at a few flurries passing through Baker City and the West Central Mountains this morning. They will continue to focus over the East Central Mountains as we head into the afternoon. Accumulations for our mountains hover just under an inch. It's possible we get a dusting overnight in the Treasure Valley, however, hovering near 0.10".

Saturday looks to remain calm in the Treasure Valley, but if you're traveling into the Magic Valley breezy conditions will come your way with gusts up towards 30 mph possible.

Sunday, winds will lighten across the area leaving us with calm conditions in the mid 30s.

The next week looks to continue the dry and cold pattern with temperatures sitting in the mid 30s.

Have a safe weekend and stay warm!

As always take care of yourself and others