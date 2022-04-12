Another pacific storm takes aim at Idaho

Bogus Basin is reporting 18" of snow since Sunday morning! Snow showers will continue on Wednesday with another unseasonably cold day in the valley. Another storm, bearing down on Idaho will hit the state as the sun comes up on Thursday. This will bring valley snow to start, then change to rain later in the day. In central Idaho, McCall should see another 3"-6" while the mountains will see 5"-9".

We get a brief break on Friday with drier weather and temperatures modifying into the low 50s.

Yet another moist pacific storm will hit the area on Saturday with a mix of rain and snow in the morning in the Treasure Valley and more snow in the higher elevations. Temperatures should reach the mid-50s on Saturday. If you are running in or watching the Race to Robie Creek starting at noon it will be wet with a rain-snow mix before the race and snow will likely be falling at the summit in the early afternoon followed by showers slowly tapering off by mid-afternoon at Robie Creek.

Sunday looks to be the nicer of the two weekend days with some sunshine and highs still below normal by 5-10 degrees in the mid-50s.

By Monday the valley should finally see above-normal temperatures reaching the mid-60s.

Stay connected right here and on my Facebook Page for updates on our wet forecast!