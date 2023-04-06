Another nice day ahead, low pressure system hits Friday

A ridge of high pressure is cresting over southern Idaho and thanks to that, we'll get another boost in temperatures today!

The Treasure Valley is set to warm into the mid50s, while the central mountains ill see temps warming into the low 40s, the Magic Valley will get some relief breaking into the low 50s.

Idaho News 6

Tonight, plan for wind to start kicking ahead of two waves of low pressure set to hit Idaho tomorrow. We're looking at scattered rain/snow to hit the Gem State Friday morning, with snow briefly hitting the valley floors! Yikes!

Temperatures will quickly warm though, and that snow will rise to 4500 feet leaving behind rain in the valleys. The pattern isn't bringing very much accumulation of snow, we're likely to see only 2-4 inches in elevations above 6000 feet.

Precipitation will die down in Friday evening and temperatures continue to warm through the weekend.