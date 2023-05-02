Another nice day ahead!

Temps will be slightly cooler Tuesday with Treasure Valley highs warming into the low 80s. It will be comfortable out with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the central mountains in the afternoon.

Today through Thursday night a low-pressure trough remains

over central California through. This will keep our area in a

dry slot with southeast flow aloft. A 15 percent chance of

thunderstorms across the west central mountains in Idaho this

afternoon, otherwise dry across the rest of the area, with some

showers in central Oregon and northern Idaho.

Temperatures cool way down later this week due to a northeasterly low-pressure system that hits Friday. Expect widespread moisture and in the area.