Another morning with frigid temperatures

Good Morning Idaho, prepare to face the cold head on this week!

Wind chills values are expected to hover in the single digits again this morning continue to bundle up before heading out the door. Good news is that sunny and clearer skies will take on the afternoon. However, don't shed the layers temperatures will feel more so like the 20s thanks to a light breeze, rather than 30s this afternoon.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6 Thanks to cold arctic air and a light breeze, this is actually what it will feel like!

Now we aren't looking at a significant amount of snow on the forecast, but it does look like we will see another inch into Saturday. Some areas possibly seeing upwards towards 2" .

Either way, mother nature looks to hold strong in Dry January. We normally get about 5.3" of snowfall in January and we have only seen 2" so far. The dry and cold trend could possibly end into the first week of February.

