Another hot day Tuesday with evening showers and t-storms expected

Temperatures Tuesday will be hot again despite the influx of active weather in the evening.

Monsoon moisture building to our south and west will bring rain and t-storms to Idaho starting tomorrow afternoon/evening around 6 PM. An additional strong surge will return to Idaho Wednesday afternoon - which is looking to be the stongest day of action.

Heavy rains are possible with these fast moving storms which are moving at speeds around 25 to 30 mph. This comes with a possible risk of flash flooding due to strong moisture content.

Idaho News 6 Surge of monsoon activity expected Wednesday afternoon

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for areas of Oregon already experiencing this monsoon-related weather. Lightning could cause fire starts with this system.

This weather is on track to hit Magic Valley in succession every afternooon Wednesday through Saturday, while the Treasure Valley will only see the brunt of this activity Wednesday.

Idaho News 6 Treasure Valley Extended Forecast Tuesday through Monday