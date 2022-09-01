Another hot day in store for southern Idaho

A ridge of high-pressure continues to sit over the western United States bringing temperatures well above normal through early next week.

Although yesterday was pretty hot - the hottest day of our extended forecast with a high temperature 20 degrees above normal at 106 in Boise - but this heat wave is set to last through early next week.

Today's high temperatures will hover around the upper 90s and low triple digits.

We have smoke hanging out over the region as well due to the ongoing blazes in central Idaho. Air quality is currently at a moderate level over the Treasure Valley.