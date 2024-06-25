Another hot day; Cold front brings late week heat relief

Very hot again on Tuesday in southwest Idaho. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s.

Some high-level moisture arrives this evening leading to increased cloud cover. Clouds will be around Wednesday morning and that will keep it warm with a morning low above 70°! There is a slight chance of a morning rain shower then it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms, mainly in the higher terrain. Expect and afternoon high around 96°.

A cold front passes through Wednesday night ushering in refreshing relief from the heat. It'll still be sunny but much cooler with a high near 83° which is only a few degrees below normal. It’s the perfect day to get outside and enjoy the more comfortable temperatures. The Boise River is open for floating but cooler temperatures and breezy conditions will make it a bit cool on the water.

The heat makes a comeback next weekend with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s on Saturday. Some clouds and mountain showers are possible on Sunday.