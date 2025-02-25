Another cool day before a warmer and drier pattern sets up

An overnight cold front has contributed to slick roads and a few isolated heavy downpours. Showers will slowly weaken and eventually exit as the front moves east, however, North of the Snake Basin snow showers are expected to continue through the day. Total snowfall will hover at an inch or less, with nearly 3 in the Northern Mountains. Winds will remain gusty after the front passes through, nearing 20mph-30mph through the afternoon.

As we progress through the week high pressure will aid in warmer and drier weather. Bringing highs by Saturday into the lower 60s! A pacific low will track in overnight Saturday, bringing a slight chance of showers into Sunday possibly Monday.

Either way, meteorological spring is just around the corner (March 1st).

