Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another comfortable day is followed by unsettled weather tomorrow

Posted at 4:04 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 06:04:58-04

Happy Tuesday Idaho

We have another comfortable day ahead of us. Waking up your still gonna wanna grab your coat, temperatures will start the day in the 40s. This afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s. Another great day to get outdoors!

High Temperatures

Wednesday, will be much cloudier. Temperatures will still be warm along our area and reach the 70s. However, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly for southern areas near the Nevada Border. At times wind gusts for these areas may be up to 40 mph.

Rainfall Future cast
Thunderstorm outlook

Heading into Thursday, another trough will effect the northwest. Bringing showers, cooler temperatures, and windy conditions into our area Thursday. Friday looks to be the wettest day of the week with precipitation chances increasing from 40% to 90%. Temperatures will drop off slightly, and the chance of thunderstorms will return for Friday afternoon.

Will continue to keep our eyes on these showers

https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018