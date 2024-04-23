Another comfortable day is followed by unsettled weather tomorrow

Happy Tuesday Idaho

We have another comfortable day ahead of us. Waking up your still gonna wanna grab your coat, temperatures will start the day in the 40s. This afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s. Another great day to get outdoors!

Wednesday, will be much cloudier. Temperatures will still be warm along our area and reach the 70s. However, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly for southern areas near the Nevada Border. At times wind gusts for these areas may be up to 40 mph.

Heading into Thursday, another trough will effect the northwest. Bringing showers, cooler temperatures, and windy conditions into our area Thursday. Friday looks to be the wettest day of the week with precipitation chances increasing from 40% to 90%. Temperatures will drop off slightly, and the chance of thunderstorms will return for Friday afternoon.

Will continue to keep our eyes on these showers

