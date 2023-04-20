Another chilly day ahead with precipitation expected overnight

Our chilly spring is continuing here in SW Idaho as low pressure dominates the Pacific NW Region.

Temperatures on this Thursday are slightly warmer than what we saw yesterday. Highs will bump up a few extra degrees to the low 50s in the Treasure Valley.

We are continuing to see some isolated precipitation pop up in the central mountains today but impact will be limited.

Overnight, widespread precipitation will move through the area and we are looking at a 70% chance of rain in the valley around midnight. Snow is expected in higher elevations above 3500 feet. Expect a slick commute to work Friday morning.