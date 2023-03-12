Another atmospheric river takes aim at Idaho. Here is what you need to know

A disturbance will bring rain showers to Idaho's valleys and a few inches of snow to the ski areas tonight through midday Monday. Expect a dry Monday afternoon in the valley with temperatures soaring into the mid-50s.

Another atmospheric river will blast the northwest, including Idaho with valley rain and heavy mountain snow above 6000 feet. Ski areas should see another 1-2 feet of snow by midday Wednesday.

The avalanche danger will remain considerable in the east Central Mountains. Also, rain will fall over the snowpack up to 5000 feet in central Idaho and 7500 feet in the southern mountains so creeks, streams, and rivers will be on the rise over the next few day. No flooding is anticipated but the rivers will have to be watched for rises through Thursday morning.

