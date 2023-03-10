Another atmospheric river brings heavy mountain snow to Idaho. Here is the latest

Snow changes to rain in the valley Thursday night while heavy snow piles up in the mountains through midday Friday.

The valley could see a quarter of an inch of rain by late Friday morning. The wind will pick up from the west Friday afternoon gusting up to 40 mph in Boise. A cold front between 8 am and 10 am could bring another burst of brief heavy rain then snow as it passes. Behind the front, for the afternoon we can expect sunshine mixed with some clouds and a passing snow flurry. Friday will NOT be an all-day rain but it will be windy.

In the west central mountains, heavy snow will fall Thursday night through mid-morning Friday with 6"-10" of snow for McCall in Long Valley, 3"-6" in Idaho City before changing to rain in the early morning then back to snow for an additional 1"-2". A strong wind will blow in the higher elevations causing periods of blizzard conditions at times. When the cold front moves through from east to west between 8 am and 10 am in Long Valley there will be another burst of heavy snow and brief whiteout conditions followed by windy with scattered snow showers and only a little additional snow accumulation.

The avalanche danger is skyrocketing and avalanches are likely Thursday night and Friday in the central mountains.

