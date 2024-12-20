An Unsettled weather week is on the horizon

Good Morning Idaho we've made it through another week together!

This morning a Dense Fog advisory was issued by the NWS, however, because we have been on the warmer end of the stick (though it may not feel like this) fog is fairly patchy and at about 1 mile as you travel towards the mountains.

Idaho News 6

As we head into this afternoon, notice some spots are colder than mountainous areas such as Stanely (43°F) versus Caldwell (39°F). The inversion has developed, however, it's not as strong as the previous one. Therefore, some temperatures along the Valley floors remain unaffected. However, it still is fairly warm in some spots, we normally average about 38°F to end December along the Valley floors.

Idaho News 6

Despite it being warmer than normal, mother nature has delivered when it comes to snow. Take a look at the totals from the past week!

Idaho News 6

If you were wishing for snow into the Holiday week, mother nature has delivered, but this also brings quiet the unsettled weather week for us.

Showers will start to pop up on the radar Saturday evening, lasting through next week.

The heaviest rain looks to fall on Christmas Eve and Hanukkah.

Enjoy the dry conditions while they last, we are buckling up for an unsettled weather week ahead.

Stay up to date right here or https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/