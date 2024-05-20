An unsettled weather pattern returns find out where we may see showers and snow

Good morning Idaho, I hope you had a restful weekend!

This week will feel much cooler than last week. An upper level trough tracks off of Washington and Oregon this morning eventually finding it's way to South-Central Idaho by this afternoon. This means grab a light jacket heading out the door this morning. Temperatures have dropped on the cooler side with breezy northwesterly winds throughout the afternoon making it feel chilly at times. It's possible for us to see a sprinkle or two today. However, this is one of those nuances where you may just have to put on your wind shield wipers one or twice.

Idaho News 6

The Treasure Valley remains on the drier side, with light showers passing through the West Central Mountains and Boise Mountains. We can't rule out an isolated thunderstorm across the higher terrain just yet, however chances are looking slim.

Unsettled weather will continue throughout the week with measurable rain and thunderstorms possible on Wednesday. After this we have a few lingering showers on Thursday.

I do wanna note that we I am keeping my eyes peeled on the weekend, another system is expected to pass through Friday but it's still to early to tell how much of an influence it will have over the Memorial Day weekend.