An unsettled weather pattern, here's what you need to know for the week ahead

Good Morning Idaho It's Veterans Day! Thank you to the veterans that have served the country.

We are looking at an unsettled weather pattern heading into the work week together. Here's the main points for the week ahead.

The week

An approaching trough and cold front will bring on gusty conditions, light showers and more mountain snow. Valley floors have a slight chance of receiving 0.10" or more of rainfall. However, a majority of the moisture from the front will focus over the Central Mountains. Snow levels will start around 6,500 feet Monday night, and then drop towards 4,000 feet by Tuesday. This will bring 8" towards higher summits (8,000) feet.

A second system will arrive Wednesday continuing the unsettled weather pattern through the end of the week. Chances of showers remain slight however it's best to pack the umbrella and keep it with you through the week ahead. For my friends in the mountains, snow showers will continue to be more favorable with the second system also.

Here's a good idea of where will sit after November 20.

Veterans Day

Overcast skies with breezy conditions and a slight chance of showers.

Low: 37°

High: 56°

40% chance of rain

Tuesday

Partly sunny and dry

Low: 36°

High: 51°

Wednesday

Overcast skies and a slight chance of showers

Low: 36°

High: 52°

40% chance of showers

Thursday

Mostly cloudy a possibility of an isolated shower or two.

Low: 38°

High: 52°

20% chance of showers

Friday

Cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers

Low: 34°

High: 45°

40% chance of showers

As always take care of yourself and others,

