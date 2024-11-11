An unsettled weather pattern, here's what you need to know for the week ahead

Good Morning Idaho It's Veterans Day! Thank you to the veterans that have served the country.
We are looking at an unsettled weather pattern heading into the work week together. Here's the main points for the week ahead.
The week
An approaching trough and cold front will bring on gusty conditions, light showers and more mountain snow. Valley floors have a slight chance of receiving 0.10" or more of rainfall. However, a majority of the moisture from the front will focus over the Central Mountains. Snow levels will start around 6,500 feet Monday night, and then drop towards 4,000 feet by Tuesday. This will bring 8" towards higher summits (8,000) feet.
A second system will arrive Wednesday continuing the unsettled weather pattern through the end of the week. Chances of showers remain slight however it's best to pack the umbrella and keep it with you through the week ahead. For my friends in the mountains, snow showers will continue to be more favorable with the second system also.
Here's a good idea of where will sit after November 20.
Veterans Day
Overcast skies with breezy conditions and a slight chance of showers.
Low: 37°
High: 56°
40% chance of rain
Tuesday
Partly sunny and dry
Low: 36°
High: 51°
Wednesday
Overcast skies and a slight chance of showers
Low: 36°
High: 52°
40% chance of showers
Thursday
Mostly cloudy a possibility of an isolated shower or two.
Low: 38°
High: 52°
20% chance of showers
Friday
Cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers
Low: 34°
High: 45°
40% chance of showers
As always take care of yourself and others,
