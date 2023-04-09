An overnight change of season has temperatures soaring to a near-record high

A summer breeze will blow on Monday as temperatures soar to near-record levels. The record high for Boise is 80.

After an unseasonably cold March, there has been quite a turnaround with temperatures going from ten degrees below normal to nearly twenty degrees above normal by Monday afternoon. There will be a decent amount of sunshine and a good breeze from the southeast. In the central mountains temperatures will climb to near 60 at 5000 feet causing an increase in the snowmelt and a rise in creeks, streams, and rivers.

A cold front will approach the Idaho border Monday night and there is a chance of some t-storms around sunset from Vale, Or to Riggins.

On Tuesday, temperatures will be twenty degrees cooler with a high near 60 and many clouds. Temperatures will remain in the mid-50s into Friday followed by sunshine and 60s Saturday then possibly low 70s on Sunday!

Stay connected here and on my Facebook Page for updates to my forecast.

