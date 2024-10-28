Watch Now
An overnight change in season, here is my forecast of rain & snow

Big Changes Ahead: Cooler Temps and Mountain Snow

Get ready for a significant shift in the weather pattern this week. A cold front moves through the region tonight, bringing cooler temperatures and gusty winds. By Wednesday, a new storm system approaches, leading to the first significant snowfall in the mountains and moderate rainfall in the valleys.

Boise Forecast:

  • Tonight: Gust evening wind with showers, low 43, northwest wind 5-9 mph, 80% chance of precipitation
  • Monday: Partly sunny, high 55, 20% chance of showers, with light wind
  • Tuesday: Sunny but blustery & chilly, high 53, northwest wind 5-14 mph, gusts up to 20 mph
  • Wednesday: Sunny, high 54, with increasing clouds later in the day
  • Thursday: Rain is likely, high 52, 90% chance of precipitation, with rain likely throughout the day. Rainfall totals in valleys expected to stay below 0.30 inches
  • Friday: Showers still possible, high 49, 50% chance of precipitation, with showers tapering off
  • Saturday-Sunday: Cooler, with partly sunny skies, highs near 47

Central Mountains:

  • 60-90% chance of showers through Monday evening, with precipitation totals between 0.25-0.45"
  • 1-3 inches of wet snow accumulation above 6,000 feet, with snow levels dropping to 5,000-6,000 feet by Monday morning
  • Heavier snowfall expected Thursday-Friday, with 4 inches or more possible in areas like McCall with 5"-10" of snow for the hunters above 6500 feet in the central mountains
  • Snow levels ranging between 4,500 and 5,500 feet through Friday night. Significant snowfall possible in mountains Wednesday-Friday, with impacts on paved surfaces likely limited

Stay connected right here or to my Facebook Page for updates to my forecast for the rest of the week.

Scripps National Desk