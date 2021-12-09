An incoming winter storm this weekend will bring lots of snow to ski resorts!

NAMPA, Idaho — A cold front drops high temperatures in the valley about 10 to 15 degrees Thursday and Friday.

This cooler weather is doing more than just dropping temperatures, it's creating a solid foundation for snowfall! Light snow showers continue to move east over the West Central Mountains along the Nevada/Idaho border.

Breezy conditions are expected with this cold front this afternoon. Overnight, the Treasure Valley will see a dusting of snow going into early Friday morning. Areas north of us above 6,000ft will see 3-5" with 1-2" elsewhere. Conditions clear up across most areas Friday afternoon.

Starting Saturday morning a Winter Storm Watch is in effect through Sunday night impacting the West Central Mountains, Boise Mountains, and Upper Weiser River.

Heavy snow is expected. 1-2 feet of snow possible 6,000ft and over in the West and East-Central Mountains. 5-9" of snow for mountain areas below 6,000ft. Wind gusts up to 35mph will impact visibility making driving difficult and in some places impossible.