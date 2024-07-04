An excessive heat watch has been issued here's what you'll wanna know

Happy July Fourth! I hope each and every one of you celebrate the day with some nice burgers and hot dogs!

It will be a perfect day not only for that but to sit by the pool, temperatures this afternoon will be a bit warmer in the 90s. However I am not tracking any rainfall more so plenty of sunshine. Make sure you are remaining hydrated with water throughout the day.

Friday is when temperatures start to grow hot will be nearing triple digits. If you are still going to be enjoying the long holiday weekend remember heat safety tips, they will especially come in handy as we prepare to see the first Excessive Heat Watch of the year.

Idaho News 6

The weekend will be hot, however, for an excessive heat watch to be issued heat indices must reach 105° or greater. Monday afternoon through Wednesday temperatures will be anywhere from 104° to 109°, but they will feel even hotter at times. It's super important to continue wearing sunscreen and remaining hydrated!

Taking a look long term this heat looks to be sticking with us, give your AC Unit a thank you!

Take care of yourself and others

