An Atmospheric river will bring heavy snowfall and rain into the week ahead

Good Morning Idaho and Happy Friday! Mentally start preparing for slick roads, and wintry driving conditions in the mountains. While we welcome the moisture, we don't love the messy roads.

Snow showers have started along the Lower Treasure Valley this morning, the upper Treasure Valley can expect these showers to arrive later into 9 am. This will begin as snow along the valley floors today, before changing to rain as temperatures warm through the day. Periods of rain will be likely through the majority of the weekend.



If you are spending your weekend in the mountains, drive with caution! Winter Storm warnings are in place along eastern Idaho with 10"-20" of snowfall expected. Winter Weather Advisories extend from the Lower Treasure Valley, the West Central Mountains, into the Boise Mountains.

These advisories are expected to last from this 8 am morning into Saturday evening around 5 pm.

Heavy snow is expected across the mountains. Drive with caution

After a dry January, the first week of February will bring all the rain. Keep the umbrella in your car as you move through the week ahead.



Friday

Snow before 2pm, then rain. High near 41. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night

Rain, mainly before 11pm. Low around 32. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 30. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday

Snow likely before 2pm, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night

Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday

Snow likely before 8am, then rain and snow likely between 8am and 2pm, then rain likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night

Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.