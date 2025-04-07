An approaching cold front will bring a chance of thunderstorms and showers this afternoon

Good Morning Everyone! It's Monday, let's get you ready for the week.

A cold front is making its way through SW Idaho and will bring a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms into this afternoon. It doesn't look like everyone will receive a thunderstorm, however, heavier amounts of rainfall and a greater chance of thunderstorms look to focus over the northern part of the front. This would include the areas north of the Snake Basin.

Cooler weather will be leftover for Tuesday afternoon with lower 60s on the board. After this, we get a nice toasty warm-up into Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds in, raising temperatures towards the mid-70s.

The next subtle cool down will arrive Saturday with an approaching cold front, bringing back another chance of showers and lower 60s.

Monday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. SE wind around 11 mph, Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of rain is 70%.

Tuesday

20% chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 73.