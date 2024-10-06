Amazing weather continues but there are changes in my forecast for this week

What a day it's been! Sunday's sunshine and late-season warmth have made for an absolutely perfect day in the Treasure Valley. And the good news is, this beautiful weather is sticking around for a bit longer.

Tonight, expect clear skies and a low of 49, with light wind.

Monday and Tuesday will be carbon copies of today - wall-to-wall sunshine and highs near 85. Yes, you read that right, 85! That's just one degree shy of the record for Boise set in 1980. We're soaking up every last bit of summer warmth!

But don't get too comfortable. A mid-week cold front will bring some changes. By Wednesday night, clouds roll in, and temperatures start to dip. Thursday will be noticeably cooler, with highs only reaching 74.

The cool down sticks around through the weekend, with highs in the mid-70s and crisp nights in the 50s and 40s. But don't worry, sunshine still dominates the forecast.

Here's my extended forecast:



Monday : Sunny, high 85

: Sunny, high 85 Tuesday : Sunny, high 85

: Sunny, high 85 Wednesday : Sunny, high 82

: Sunny, high 82 Thursday : Partly sunny, high 74

: Partly sunny, high 74 Friday : Partly sunny, high 75

: Partly sunny, high 75 Saturday : Mostly sunny, high 72

: Mostly sunny, high 72 Sunday: Sunny, high 74

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday, and get ready for a refreshing cool down late-week!