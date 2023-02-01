Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Air Stagnation limits warmer temps in the coming days

Air Stagnation Advisory
Posted at 7:45 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 09:45:34-05

Prepare for cold the next couple of days despite an overall warming trend in the forecast.

An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for the region - from eastern Oregon all the way to the Magic Valley - and we're seeing inversions develop. Colder, denser air is sinking to the ground and warmer air is moving over the top of that layer. Without a lot of active weather to break up that air...little vertical mixing can occur.

Two things to note: the buildup of pollutants in the valleys in this area, and the prevalence of cold air.

Air Stagnation Advisory

As we look towards the weekend we are anticipating some active weather Friday morning on the western side of Idaho which should help with the inversions.

TODAY'S TEMPS: Temperatures will warm into the upper 20s and low 30s, so bundle up! Temps will continue warming up into the mid 40s for the weekend with some more active weather (rain, snow, mix) on the way for Sunday.

Other areas will see slightly cooler weather this weekend. The Magic Valley will see highs in the low 40s while the central mountains will see highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018