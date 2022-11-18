Air stagnation has improved, fog and high pressure trend continues

Another foggy morning in the Treasure Valley Friday morning, though inversions have improved thanks to a trough of low pressure that moved through the region yesterday and overnight.

If you're headed out the door for your morning commute, drive safe! Keep an adequate distance between vehicles, turn your fog lights on, and slow down. This fog will clear up later this morning. We're seeing especially low visibility in the Boise mountains.

Idaho News 6

That weak trough of low pressure passed through Idaho yesterday from north to south wasn't very impactful. The system didn't bring a ton of precipitation - some overnight flurries south of the Treasure Valley - but it did bring colder air to the region.

Because of this low pressure, today's high temps will be much colder! We'll have decreasing cloud cover through the day.

High pressure will continue to trend in the region over the next few days. That means more stagnant air will accumulate in our valleys and an Air Stagnation Advisory remains in effect for many areas of eastern Oregon and SW Idaho through Saturday.

The most significant change in the forecast will happen Tuesday when we're anticipating a system to bring snow back to Idaho. This should shake up the stagnant air that we've been dealing with more significantly.