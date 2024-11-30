Air stagnation and low 40's are the norm for the next week

Happy Black Friday everyone and I hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving Holiday.

What we experienced on Thanksgiving will be pretty normal moving forward. Low 40's and an air stagnation advisory will follow us all the way up till next Friday.

We don't have any new systems moving in which means no rain or snow expect for the Treasure Valley and surrounding areas. It also means air stagnation will happen with nothing new coming our way. This lasts in the Boise area until December 6th which gives you an idea of how long this dry spell is going to be.

Overnights will be into the 20's and we will slowly climb into the mid 20's going into next next weekend. Expect partly cloudy conditions through the day time too.

Stay bundled up as we won't see new weather going into this week.