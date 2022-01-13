Air Stagnation Advisory Issued

The temperature inversion strengthened into Thursday and will intensify after a weak disturbance moves out of the area by Friday.

Light snow & rain showers are moving across extreme southwest Idaho Thursday evening and night but will be gone by Friday.

Over the weekend the ridge of high pressure and resultant inversion will intensify bringing reduced air quality as well as some low clouds and areas of fog.

This weather should continue into Tuesday then another disturbance may bring some light snow to central and southwest Idaho on Wednesday and again possibly on Friday.

Both of these storms are not likely to be major but I will be watching the computer models and tracking them as they approach our area.

In the meantime, an Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect until the air quality improves.

