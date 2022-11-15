Air Stagnation Advisory in effect, temps hitting the mid-30s

Right now, vertical integration of warm and cool air isn't happening very effectively so we are seeing fog, inversions and smog today in areas of the region. Due to this, an Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for areas of eastern Oregon as well as southwestern and west-central Idaho.

Temps are pretty chilly right now - reaching the mid-30s by the warmest part of the day - and will stay this way through the weekend. This is consistent throughout the region. These temperatures are about 10-15 degrees below normal!

The cold and dry conditions we have today will remain in place until Thursday. Thursday a weak system will move into the area bringing us some increased cloud cover, but most of the moisture within this system will be pushed east into Montana and Wyoming and won't hit Idaho for the most part.

We aren't tracking any significant incoming moisture until next Tuesday. That's when we could see a lot more snow in the area.